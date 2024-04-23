The Diamondbacks recalled Martinez from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Martinez appeared in two games with the D-backs before being sent down to Triple-A on Sunday, throwing three scoreless innings while striking out two batters and walking four. He'll give Arizona additional depth in its bullpen as Kyle Nelson (shoulder) lands on the 15-day IL.
