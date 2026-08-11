Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Nearing return to Arizona

Martinez (elbow) is expected to make up to two more rehab appearances before being reinstated from the 60-day injured list, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Making his way back from the second Tommy John surgery of his career, Martinez has made two scoreless rehab appearances with Single-A Visalia, posting a 3:1 K:BB over two hitless innings. According to Gambadoro, Martinez is likely to be activated either Sunday in Atlanta or Monday in Boston. The 25-year-old could reclaim the Diamondbacks' closer job if he looks sharp, though Martinez may first be eased back in with some lower-leverage appearances.