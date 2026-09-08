Martinez (2-0) earned the win after striking out one and walking one in a scoreless ninth inning Monday against the Royals.

Martinez was the fifth Arizona pitcher used in a scoreless game and kept the deadlock intact despite issuing a walk. His clean ninth completed nine shutout innings from the Diamondbacks' bullpen committee before the offense erupted for five runs in the top of the 10th. That rally put Martinez in line for his second win of the season, and he has yet to allow an earned run this year in seven appearances, where he also owns an 8:5 K:BB across 6.2 frames.