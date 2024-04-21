The Diamondbacks optioned Martinez to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Martinez was called up by Arizona on Wednesday. He appeared in two games for the Diamondbacks, allowing four walks but no hits or runs while striking out two over three frames. The move corresponds with Arizona recalling right-hander Slade Cecconi from Triple-A Reno.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Heads to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Back in big leagues•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Notches first MLB save•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A•