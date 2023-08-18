Martinez earned a save against San Diego on Thursday, walking two batters and striking out three over 1.1 scoreless innings.

Closer Paul Sewald had pitched four times in five days coming into Thursday, as had top setup man Kevin Ginkel, so Arizona manager Torey Lovullo opted to go to Martinez -- who was called up from Triple-A Reno earlier in the day -- to protect a two-run lead in the eighth inning. Martinez struck out Ha-Seong Kim looking to end that frame, then returned for the ninth to try to close things out. He got himself into a bit of trouble by walking Fernando Tatis Jr. and Xander Bogaerts but escaped with the save after striking out Jake Cronenworth to end the contest. Though this was certainly an impressive performance by the 22-year-old right-hander, it's unlikely that he'll see many (if any) more save chances this season as long as Sewald and Ginkel are healthy.