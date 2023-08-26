The Diamondbacks optioned Martinez to Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
With Zach Davies (back) returning from the injured list, Martinez will end up serving as the D-backs' roster casualty. The 22-year-old gave up six runs over 4.2 innings and picked up his first career save after he was recalled Aug. 17.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Notches first MLB save•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Optioned to Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Makes MLB debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Sent back to Reno•