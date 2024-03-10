The Diamondbacks optioned Martinez to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Martinez was one of seven players sent packing Sunday as Arizona reduced its group at major-league camp to 46 men. The team's decision to cut Martinez comes as little surprise after he struggled mightily in his first exposure to the big leagues in 2023, when he posted a 12.60 ERA and 2.40 WHIP over 10 innings out of the Arizona bullpen.