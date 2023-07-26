Marte went 2-for-4 with a triple and run scored in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Cardinals.

With the Diamondbacks down, 1-0, entering the eighth inning, Marte led off with a triple and trotted home on a single. An earlier single extended his hit streak to six games, and Marte is scorching hot since the All-Star break. The second baseman is 16-for-45 (.356) with four doubles, three triples, two home runs, 11 RBI and seven runs scored over 11 contests.