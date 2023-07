Marte went 3-for-4 with a walk in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Mariners.

Marte was able to make some noise against his former team, but he wasn't directly involved in any run-scoring plays. He saw a six-game hitting streak end Wednesday versus the Cardinals, but he's still logged six multi-hit efforts in 13 games since the All-Star break. The second baseman is at a .296/.375/.517 slash line with 17 home runs, 55 RBI, 70 runs scored and six stolen bases through 97 contests.