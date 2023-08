Marte went 1-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Monday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Giants.

Marte did not get the ball out of the infield in his first four at-bats, but the second baseman salvaged the night with a run-scoring double in the top of the 11th inning to plate the game-winning run. He's hit safely in 10 of the last 11 games, going 17-for-43 (.395) with a double, three triples, two home runs, six RBI, seven walks and seven runs scored.