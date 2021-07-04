Plans are underway for Robinson (personal) to secure a special visa that would allow him to appear at a status conference hearing set for July 29, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Robinson is currently barred from re-entering the United States pending a legal matter. His attorney is working to reduce the charges faced to a misdemeanor. It's unclear if the change in plea will impact Robinson's visa status, or if he will receive the type of visa that would permit him to work while in the U.S. The minor-league baseball season ends mid-September, and Robinson is hopeful to salvage a portion of 2021.