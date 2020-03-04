Diamondbacks' Luke Weaver: Unable to go two innings
Weaver allowed two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out three over 1.1 innings in Tuesday's spring game against the Royals.
Weaver labored through a 31-pitch first inning and was then pulled after striking out the first batter of the second inning. He finished with just 38 pitches, five more than his spring debut, during which he lasted just two-thirds of an inning. That's two rough first innings in a row for the right-hander, who reported to camp healthy after missing four months in 2018 due to a forearm strain. He's allowed six runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over two spring innings.
