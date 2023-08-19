Crismatt had his contract selected from Triple-A Reno by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Crismatt will join the major-league roster ahead of Game 2 of their doubleheader with the Padres on Saturday. The right-hander has not appeared in a contest with Arizona since being signed to a minor-league contract Aug. 9, but coincidentally, he's produced a 9.82 ERA over 11 innings in seven appearances with San Diego in 2023. In order to make space for Crismatt in big leagues, Tyler Gilbert was optioned to Triple-A while a 40-man roster spot was created by Tommy Henry (elbow) being shifted to the 60-day injured list.