Ahmed was removed from Sunday's 8-2 win over the Blue Jays in the third inning with a sore left foot.

Jarrod Dyson came off the bench to replace Ahmed, stepping in as the Diamondbacks' center fielder while Ketel Marte shifted to shortstop. Ahmed, who singled in his lone at-bat before departing, is viewed as day-to-day ahead of Monday's game in Philadelphia.