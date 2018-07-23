Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Not starting Monday
Ahmed is not in the lineup Monday against the Cubs.
Ahmed had a three-RBI day Sunday in Colorado but won't get the chance to build on that performance right away. Ketel Marte will slide over to shortstop, with Daniel Desclaso starting at second base.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Plates three in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Retreats to bench•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Plates deciding run in victory•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Homers and doubles Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Hitting second Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Familia replacements
Jeurys Familia is the latest closer shipped to a contender to serve in a set-up role. Here...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Time to get back to thinking about seven-day scoring periods, beginning with Week 18 (July...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
Short week is in progress. What about the first full week after the All-Star break? Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez moving
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 18: Sit Story
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Breakout pitchers for the second half
Wondering how you can save your pitching staff? Scott White has eight breakout picks for the...