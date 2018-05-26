Diamondbacks' Patrick Corbin: Strikes out seven in win Friday
Corbin (5-1) allowed one run on four hits in a win Friday over Oakland, striking out seven and walking one in seven innings.
Corbin's lone run allowed came from a home run by Mark Canha in the third. He was otherwise very effective, throwing 63 of 99 pitches for strikes while allowing just two extra-base hits. Corbin is now holding opponents to a meek .176 batting average and has an 88:19 K:BB in 69.1 innings. His next start is a favorable matchup against the Reds at home.
