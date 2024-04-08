Grichuk started in right field and went 0-for-3 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Atlanta.

Grichuk was activated off the injured list Friday and made his season debut Saturday as the designated hitter. Sunday was his first day in the field, and he's expected to be in the lineup whenever the Diamondbacks face a left-hander. He was eventually pinch hit for by lefty-hitting Jake McCarthy against a right-handed reliever in the ninth inning.