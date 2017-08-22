Play

Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Undergoes successful Tommy John surgery

De La Rosa (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

At 28 years old, De La Rosa has now undergone the procedure twice, with the first coming in 2011. The rehab process should keep De La Rosa out for all of 2018.

