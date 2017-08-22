Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Undergoes successful Tommy John surgery
De La Rosa (elbow) underwent successful Tommy John surgery Tuesday, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
At 28 years old, De La Rosa has now undergone the procedure twice, with the first coming in 2011. The rehab process should keep De La Rosa out for all of 2018.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Will undergo second TJS•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Reinstated from DL•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Next rehab appearance to come Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Still waiting on third rehab appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Will make rehab appearance Saturday•
-
Bullpen Report: Relief Angels?
Is Juan Minaya a trustworthy option for the White Sox? Are Mark Melancon and Jeurys Familia...
-
Waivers: Giolito worth adding?
Lucas Giolito will make his 2017 debut Tuesday, but Scott White says he's not the prospect...
-
Waivers: Post-hype breakouts
You may have been too quick to write off these five red-hot players, but it's not too late...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...