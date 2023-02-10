De La Rosa signed a minor-league contract with the Dodgers on Friday.

It's a homecoming of sorts for De La Rosa, who came up in the Dodgers' system and debuted for them all the way back in 2011. De La Rosa, who turns 34 next month, has spent the last four years as a reliever with the Yomiuri Giants in Japan. He hasn't appeared in a major-league game since 2017.

