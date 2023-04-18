The Dodgers released De La Rosa on Friday.
De La Rosa, who previously spent parts of seven seasons in the majors from 2011 through 2017, joined the Dodgers on a minor-league deal in February following a four-year run overseas with the Yomiuri Giants of Nippon Professional Baseball. After failing to win a spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day bullpen, De La Rosa never joined an affiliate before he was cut loose.
