Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Likely headed for Triple-A
The Diamondbacks feel De La Rosa may be best served starting the season at Triple-A Reno, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
De La Rosa is pitching again after missing 18 months due to Tommy John elbow surgery -- the second time he's undergone that procedure. He's had a pair of scoreless outings this spring, including Monday when he struck out the side against the Reds. By having De La Rosa start at Reno, the organization can easily limit the length and frequency of his appearances. "We're in no rush to push him through," manager Torey Lovullo said. "This is a very, very delicate situation for somebody that's gone through this procedure twice." Once the right-hander is eased into the season, De La Rosa can rejoin the Diamondbacks bullpen, where he's shown flashes as a dominant late-inning weapon.
