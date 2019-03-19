Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Heading to minor-league camp
De La Rosa was reassigned to minor-league camp Tuesday.
De La Rosa is back on the mound for the first time in 18 months after recovering from Tommy John surgery. He'll need more time to get up to speed in the minors, as he allowed three runs in 3.2 innings of spring work.
