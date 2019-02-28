Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Dials it up in debut

De La Rosa (elbow) walked one batter in a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Padres.

De La Rosa looked good in his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2018. The 29-year-old reportedly touched 99 mph with his fastball, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic Joe. If De La Rosa is able to prove his health, he could carve out a role for himself in Arizona's bullpen.

