Diamondbacks' Rubby De La Rosa: Dials it up in debut
De La Rosa (elbow) walked one batter in a scoreless inning Wednesday against the Padres.
De La Rosa looked good in his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in August of 2018. The 29-year-old reportedly touched 99 mph with his fastball, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic Joe. If De La Rosa is able to prove his health, he could carve out a role for himself in Arizona's bullpen.
