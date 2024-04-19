Nelson exited Thursday's start against the Giants due to a right elbow contusion.
Nelson took a comebacker to his arm while recording the final out of the second inning and was forced to exit the game. It appears that he's avoided a fracture or other more serious injury, so it remains possible that he's available for his next turn through the rotation.
