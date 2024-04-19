The Diamondbacks placed Nelson (elbow) on the 15-day injured list Friday.

Nelson left Thursday's game against the Rockies after he took a comebacker to his arm in the second inning. Nelson will be replaced on the active roster by left-hander Jordan Montgomery, who will make his season debut Friday against the Giants. Nelson has started in four games this season, posting a 4.60 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 13:5 K:BB over 15.2 innings.