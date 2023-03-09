Nelson allowed four runs on three hits and one walk while striking out six over 2.2 innings in a "B" game against the Rangers on Tuesday, Theo Mackie of the Arizona Republic reports.

The outing was Nelson's third Cactus League start, and he's allowed multiple runs in all three, although this third outing was the best of the lot. He had issues throwing quality strikes in the first two outings, when strategic game-planning is less a priority than getting pitches in shape, but the right-hander was able to land his off-speed stuff in the zone Tuesday. Nelson is competing primarily with Drey Jameson for the final rotation spot with Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt in the mix to a lesser extent.