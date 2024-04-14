Nelson (1-2) earned the win over St. Louis on Saturday, allowing one run on seven hits and one walk while striking out four batters over six-plus innings.

Nelson picked up his first victory and first quality start of the campaign with easily his best outing so far. The right-hander pitched into the seventh inning having thrown just 76 pitches but exited after giving up a single to Masyn Winn leading off the frame. Nelson gave up five runs (four earned) over 2.2 innings in his season debut April 1, but he's looked much better since then, surrendering four runs across his subsequent 11 frames.