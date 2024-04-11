Henry came away with an no-decision in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Rockies, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks over five innings. He struck out six.

A two-run homer by Michael Toglia in the fourth inning accounted for most of the damage off Henry, who exited the game after 95 pitches (62 strikes). The results could have been far worse at Coors Field, but the southpaw has still been taken deep in all three of his starts to begin the season and has a 5.79 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 15:7 K:BB through 14 innings. He'll look for his first win of 2024 in his next outing, likely to come early next week at home against the Cubs.