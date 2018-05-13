Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Optioned to minors
Scribner was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Sunday.
Scribner will return to the minors after taking the loss in his Saturday start, allowing two runs on four hits and six walks over 3.2 innings. He's a candidate to return the majors later in the season if the Diamondbacks are in need of a spot start.
