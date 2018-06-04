Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Hits Triple-A disabled list
Scribner was placed on Triple-A Reno's 7-day disabled list Friday with right shoulder inflammation.
Scribner made a spot start for the big club May 12 when the Diamondbacks, but was optioned back to the minors after giving up two runs on four hits and six walks in 3.2 innings. The right-hander has maintained an underwhelming 5.11 ERA and 1.25 WHIP across 44 innings with Reno this season and seems unlikely to receive another look with Arizona even once the shoulder issue is behind him.
