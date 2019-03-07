Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Jettisoned to minors camp
The Diamondbacks reassigned Scribner to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Scribner made a spot start for Arizona last season when injuries took a toll on the rotation, but he languished in that outing and was dropped from the 40-man roster shortly thereafter. He'll be back with the organization in 2019 but will function as little more than starting depth in the high minors.
