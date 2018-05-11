Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Could make spot start Saturday
Scribner is a candidate to receive a promotion from Triple-A Reno to start Saturday for the Diamondbacks against the Nationals, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Earlier this week, Arizona assistant general manager Jared Porter mentioned Scribner, Taylor Clarke, Jake Buchanan and Albert Suarez as the top candidates to assume the rotation spot vacated by Robbie Ray (oblique), who will miss his second straight turn Saturday. Since Porter's announcement, Buchanan and Suarez have both made appearances with Reno, likely taking a promotion for either off the table. While both Scribner (5.68 ERA, 1.31 WHIP in 25.1 innings) and Clarke (5.91 ERA, 1.63 WHIP in 35 innings) have been similarly underwhelming at Reno, Clarke isn't a member of the 40-man roster, seemingly conferring Scribner the edge for a potential callup. Expect Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo to name a new fifth starter at some point Friday.
Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Claimed by Diamondbacks•
Angels' Troy Scribner: Designated for assignment Tuesday•
Angels' Troy Scribner: Optioned to Triple-A•
Angels' Troy Scribner: Bound for bullpen duties•
Angels' Troy Scribner: Pulled early Tuesday•
Angels' Troy Scribner: Serves up two homers in loss•
