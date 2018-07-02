Scribner (shoulder) was released by the Diamondbacks on

Scribner was on the minor-league disabled list due to right shoulder inflammation at the time of this transaction. The right-hander had only appeared in one big-league game in 2018 and held a 5.11 ERA over 44 innings for Reno. He will look to latch on with another organization in the coming weeks as a veteran that has the ability to serve in the rotation or bullpen.

