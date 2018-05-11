Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Will start Saturday against Washington
Scribner will take the hill versus the Nationals on Saturday.
Scribner is on the "taxi squad" for Friday's game after being recalled from Triple-A Reno in advance of his 2018 debut. Over five starts with the Aces, he's posted a 5.68 ERA and 1.31 WHIP with a 24:11 K:BB in 25.1 innings. It remains to be seen whether Scribner will head back down to Reno following Saturday's start or if there's potential for a second outing, but in all likelihood, he will probably be optioned back to Reno with the Diamondbacks receiving a well-placed off day next Thursday.
