Diamondbacks' Troy Scribner: Takes loss in short outing
Scribner (0-1) took the loss Saturday agains the Nationals, allowing two runs on four hits and six walks across 3.2 innings. He struck out four.
It was a tough task facing Stephen Strasburg and the Nationals in his first start for the Diamondbacks, but Scribner did little to help himself in this one, tossing just 59 of his 98 pitches for strikes while recording just 11 outs before getting the hook. He loaded the bases up in the third and fourth inning but was able to limit the damage to two runs, with the help of Jorge De La Rosa. Still, two runs was all the Nationals needed with Strasburg on the bump, saddling Scribner with the loss. He'll likely head back to Triple-A Reno while the Diamondbacks work with a four-man rotation for the time being thanks to an mid-week off day, but he could rejoin the rotation for a road start against the Brewers later in the month.
