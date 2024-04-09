Gallen did not factor in the decision Monday after punching out 10 batters. He allowed three runs on eight hits during the loss to Colorado.

Gallen coughed up a run in the first frame and another pair in the fourth. The 28-year-old righty struck out more batters Monday (10) than he had in his first 11 innings this season. However, he'd only given up one run during those 11 frames. Gallen forced 15 whiffs Monday, including 12 with the knuckle curve. He's currently lined up to face the Cardinals at home this weekend.