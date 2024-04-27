Gallen was removed from Friday's game against the Mariners with an apparent injury, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

It's not immediately apparent what was bothering Gallen enough to call for his removal in the sixth inning, but the Diamondbacks should offer more information relatively soon. The 28-year-old right-hander was able to get through five frames Friday while surrendering three earned runs on three hits and a walk while striking out three batters.