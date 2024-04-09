Gallen threw a career-high tying 40 curveballs in Monday's loss to Colorado, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Gallen ran counter to what starters normally do in Coors Field; pitchers tend to stay away from breaking stuff because the altitude limits the break. "Just knowing what I've done here and how I've had success, it seems that my curveball tends to play up a little bit here," Gallen said. "I just felt like I was getting some pretty good responses from the hitter so we just kind of stuck with that. [Coors is] a place where I try not to get beat with my third and fourth pitches." Gallen was heavy on the four-seamer and curve, throwing 87 of them among his 108 pitches, and fanned a season-high 10 batters in a no-decision.