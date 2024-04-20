Gallen (3-1) was saddled with a loss Saturday in San Francisco, yielding five runs on nine hits and one walk over five frames. He struck out six.

Jung Hoo Lee hit Gallen's second pitch in the bottom of the first inning for a home run, and the Giants wound up plating a couple runs on four hits in the opening frame. Patrick Bailey also took Gallen deep in the fifth, representing the first two long balls the righty has surrendered this season. While he walked just one batter, Gallen threw three wild pitches in this one, so he just seemed a tad off in general. He had been rolling prior to Saturday's dud, so Gallen should be able to flush this performance and fare better his next time out.