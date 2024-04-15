Gallen (3-0) threw six shutout innings in a win over the Cardinals on Sunday, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out seven.

Gallen continued his excellent start to the season with his second scoreless outing in his last three starts. The Cardinals were only able to scatter four hits against him and their only threat came in the second with bases loaded and one out, but Gallen was able to escape without any harm by striking out Brandon Crawford and getting Michael Siani to ground out. Five of his seven strikeouts came from his knuckle curve, as he registered 11 whiffs on the afternoon. He's allowed one run or fewer in three-of-four starts so far and boasts an excellent 1.64 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 26:7 K:BB in 22 innings. He'll look to keep things rolling his next time out on the road against the Giants.