Gallen (6-4) allowed a hit and a walk while striking out seven over six shutout innings to earn the win over the Athletics on Saturday.

Gallen returned from a hamstring injury that cost him nearly a month and took full advantage of a soft matchup. This was the fourth time this season he's gone six innings in a start without allowing a run. He's also posted five quality starts in his last six outings, the lone exception being the May 30 start that ended with the aforementioned hamstring injury before he could record an out. The right-hander is now at a 2.83 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 67:16 K:BB through 63.2 innings over 12 starts. Gallen threw 77 pitches (50 strikes) Saturday, so he should be good for a full workload his next time out, which is tentatively projected for a road outing at San Diego.