Gallen (1-3) took the loss Saturday, coughing up six runs on seven hits and two walks over six innings as the Diamondbacks fell 6-2 to the Cubs. He struck out five.

Four of the hits off Gallen went for extra bases, including back-to-back homers by Seiya Suzuki and Michael Busch in the second inning. The right-hander has been tagged for at least four runs in three of his first five starts this season, leaving him with a 5.60 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 29:13 K:BB through 27.1 innings. Gallen will look to rebound in his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against Atlanta.