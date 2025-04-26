Gallen (1-4) took the loss Friday against Atlanta after allowing three runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out six.

Gallen kept the hard contact in check to a degree -- it was just his second start this year in which didn't give up a home run -- but he yielded two RBI doubles during Atlanta's three-run second inning. The right-hander was able to tie a season high with 103 pitches, but it was his fourth consecutive outing with multiple walks allowed. Gallen has a disappointing 5.57 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 35:15 K:BB over 32.1 frames in 2025, and things won't get much easier in his next scheduled appearance road on the road versus the Mets.