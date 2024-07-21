Gallen (7-5) allowed three hits and six walks while striking out four over five shutout innings, earning the win Saturday over the Cubs.

Gallen was unusually lacking in command -- this was the second time in five starts he's walked multiple batters, and it's the first time all year he's walked more batters than he's struck out. The Cubs were unable to punish his wildness, and the Diamondbacks' bullpen went on to yield just one hit over four scoreless innings to preserve a 3-0 lead. Gallen is now at a 3.64 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 80:27 K:BB through 81.2 innings across 16 starts this year. The right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Pirates.