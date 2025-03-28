Gallen (0-1) took the loss Thursday against the Cubs after giving up four runs on four hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out four.

Gallen finished spring training with a 2.89 ERA and 10:5 K:BB in 9.1 Cactus League innings, and his command was shaky again Thursday as he threw just 43 of 83 pitches for strikes. The right-hander will need to get on track quickly, as he's set for a matchup with the Yankees in his second start of the season next week.