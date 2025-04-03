Gallen (1-1) earned the win over the Yankees on Wednesday, racking up 13 strikeouts without issuing a walk while allowing three hits over 6.2 scoreless innings.

Gallen struggled in his first start of the season, yielding four runs over four innings against the Cubs. He bounced back in elite fashion Wednesday, registering 24 whiffs -- surpassing his previous career-high mark of 20 -- en route to 13 strikeouts, tying his career-best total. Gallen worked up to 101 pitches in the outing after throwing 83 on Opening Day. The right-hander will try to build upon Wednesday's fantastic performance in his next start, which lines up to come at home against Baltimore next week.