Gallen (6-5) took the loss Tuesday against Atlanta, allowing five runs (four earned) on seven hits and a walk while striking out four over 5.1 innings.

Gallen needed 53 pitches just to get through the first two innings, which is the most for him in a start this year. Atlanta pushed two runs across on him in the second, though one came off an error. Gallen then tossed three scoreless frames before coming back out for the sixth, and faltered there, allowing two men on before Adam Duvall crushed a curveball 441 feet to left to put Atlanta up 5-0 and end Gallen's night at 105 pitches. The home run was just the third Gallen's given up in his last seven starts (excluding his May 30 start when he exited the game after one batter). The 28-year-old owns a 3.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 75:20 K:BB in 73 innings and lines up for one final start before the All-Star break against Toronto this weekend.