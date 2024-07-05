Gallen did not factor into the decision in a win over the Dodgers on Thursday, allowing three runs on four hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out four.

The Dodgers put Gallen to task early, drawing 85 pitches out of the right-hander over four innings, with all three runs coming against him in his final frame. It marked Gallen's shortest outing of the season outside of his injury-shortened appearance on May 30 against the Mets and he's now allowed three runs in three of his last four starts (excluding May 30). It was also only the third time this season in which Gallen issued three walks.