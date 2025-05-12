Gallen (3-5) allowed four runs on 10 hits and two walks while striking out five over 5.2 innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Dodgers.

Gallen was able to keep the ball down on his watch, but the Dodgers still scraped together plenty of offense. After allowing just two runs over his previous 13 innings, this was a step back for Gallen, though it was far from a disaster. The veteran right-hander now has a 4.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 54:23 K:BB across 51 innings through nine starts this season. He's got a favorable matchup ahead, as he's projected for a home start against the Rockies when he next takes the mound.