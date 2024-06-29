The Diamondbacks reinstated Gallen (hamstring) from the 15-day injured list ahead of his start Saturday versus Oakland.

Gallen was able to build up to 67 pitches while throwing bullpen sessions and sim games during his time on the injured list, so it's possible he'll be under a pitch count as he makes his first start since May 30. In a corresponding move, Brandon Hughes was optioned to Triple-A Reno.